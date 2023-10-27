The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has once again solidified its position as an exemplar of transparency and efficiency among federal agencies in the country. The NCDMB has, for a second-year running, secured the top position in the 2023 Half-Year Executive Order 001 Compliance Ranking. As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) supports the NCDMB as it strives to deliver transparent, efficient and inclusive development in Nigeria, and commends the organization for this well-earned award.

The NCDMB scored a remarkable 83.06% in the compliance ranking, highlighting the organization’s commitment to excellence and reaffirming its position as a consistent leader among federal agencies. It builds upon the NCDMB’s outstanding performance in 2022, when it placed as the top performer throughout the year.

The Executive Order 001 (EO1), inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 18, 2017, with the objective of advancing transparency and efficiency in the business environment, serves as a cornerstone for establishing policies and practices conducive to business operations. This is of particular significance for nascent start-ups and emerging enterprises as the Order dismantles bureaucratic hindrances and strengthens opportunities for players.

The report, curated by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), is predicated on a weighted composite of scores assessing the execution of efficiency and transparency directives. PEBEC elucidates that an agency’s performance is an amalgamation of its Efficiency and Transparency measures, weighted at 70% and 30% of the overall score, respectively. Furthermore, it emphasizes that ministries, departments, and agencies distinguish themselves by achieving a harmonious equilibrium between efficiency and transparency.

According to the PEBEC, efficiency, a cornerstone of this evaluation, centers on an agency’s commitment to adhering to established service delivery timelines, ensuring the expeditious and effective provision of services. Conversely, transparency, an equally critical dimension, focuses on the existence and functionality of organizational websites and the provision of exhaustive information pertaining to timelines, costs, statutory prerequisites, and customer service contact channels. As such, the AEC commends NCDMB’s commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s business landscape. NCDMB’s consistent top-ranking performance in 2023, following its premier performance in 2022, highlights its dedication to fostering a conducive business environment for both local and international enterprises.

One of the primary goals of the NCDMB is to promote the participation of indigenous companies and individuals in the oil and gas industry. This includes creating opportunities for local businesses, enhancing skills and expertise among Nigerians, and ensuring that the sector benefits the nation’s economy. NCDMB’s consistent performance in the EO1 Compliance Ranking aligns with its dedication to this mission. By streamlining processes and reducing bureaucratic obstacles, NCDMB enhances the ease of doing business for local enterprises. This, in turn, encourages the growth of indigenous companies, supporting local content initiatives by providing them with a level playing field to compete effectively.

This achievement is particularly important for energy initiatives, as transparent and efficient government agencies foster a better overall business climate. This helps start-ups and existing businesses operate more smoothly, reduces the cost of doing business, and minimizes the chances of corruption. All of these factors make Nigeria more competitive globally.

“The AEC applauds NCDMB’s commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s business landscape. This recognition reflects both NCDMB’s excellence and Nigeria’s enduring dedication to a business-friendly environment. The AEC firmly supports NCDMB in advancing the energy sector in Nigeria and across Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The NCDMB’s ranking reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ease of doing business and streamlining economic activities, making it more attractive to stakeholders in the energy sector.

