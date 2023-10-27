The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has confirmed the departure of Bernhard Lippert as the Technical Director Bernhard of the GFA.

The German trainer was appointed in 2020 after Kurt Okraku was elected as the President of the Football Association.

Lippert replaced Francis Oti Akenteng who had served for more than a decade.

However, reports emerged on Thursday that Lippert has left his role.

Asante Twum has, however, confirmed the departure of the expatriate trainer.

“We appointed Bernard Lippert for a purpose we brought him here to build a technical directorate for the FA not in build as in construction but put a structure together,” he told Peace FM.

“Today we have a fully functional technical directorate because of him. We gave him a two-year construct that was the initial contract the executive council gave him. When his contract expired through the support of FIFA, we extended it for one more year,” he added.

The FIFA coaching instructor was responsible for the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate.

He was also in charge of the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to release a statement on the reported departure