Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams Football Club will know their group opponents of the CAF inter-club competitions on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The draw for the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and will be streamed on the CAF Official website and CAF YouTube (CAFTV).

Medeama SC over the weekend secured a group stage qualification against Guinean side, AC Horoya on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

The Ghana Premier League champions recorded a 3-1 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium before suffering a 2-1 defeat in Conakry.

Medeama’s qualification is the first time in the history of the club and the first time since 2012 after Berekum Chelsea played in the group stage of the Champions League.

However, FA Cup champions, Dreams FC, also in their first attempt in Africa have qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads recorded a 3-2 aggregate scoreline against FC Kallon. The Dawu-based side recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium before a 1-1 drawn game at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Both Ghanaian clubs will hope for a favourable draw in their respective competitions to be able to impress on the continent.

CAF Champions League Qualified Clubs

Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Al Hilal (Sudan)

Asec Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

ES Sahel (Tunisia)

Esperance (Tunisia)

FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Medeama SC (Ghana)

Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Pyramids (Egypt)

Simba SC (Tanzania)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

CAF Confederation Cup Qualified Clubs

Abo Selim, (Libya)

Al Hilal Benghazi (Libya)

APC Lobito (Angola)

Club Africain (Tunisia)

Diables Noirs (Congo)

Dreams FC (Ghana)

Future FC (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)

Sekhukhune United (South Africa)

Stade Malien (Mali)

SuperSport United (South Africa)

SOAR (Guinea)

Rivers United (Nigeria)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Zamalek (Egypt)

