Assistant coach of Dreams FC, Wilfred Dormon has opened up on how they qualified to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions over the weekend qualified for the group stage of the tournament following a 1-1 draw against FC Kallon in the return leg at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia.

Dreams FC in the first leg of the second round of the preliminary games recorded a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reacting to the team’s qualification to the group stage in their first attempt, Dormon speaking on Asempa FM‘s Sports Nite show revealed that, they had a clear plan on how they would approach every game.

He also said they had the right mentality and the willpower which has earned them a place in the group stage.

Dreams FC have earned $400,000 for qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The ‘Still Believe’ lads will now turn their focus on the Ghana Premier League.

