Technical Director for Akosombo Crystal Palace, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has criticised the Black Stars after their poor performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana failed to record their first win in the AFCON after a late equaliser from Gabon’s substitute Allevinah canceled Dede Ayew’s stunner.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, coach Sarpong said the team is not competitive enough to compete with some big favourites in this current African showcase.

“Our team is not competitive, I said it before they left for this AFCON. A team that is struggling to score a goal is not competitive enough,” he claimed.

He said the cause of the poor display by the team is the lack of consistency of players during call-ups.

“If you have a consistent team you play cohesively and then you have stability in the team,” he said.

“Can you mention any player who has been able to survive since Kwesi Appiah’s time and is still playing in this team?” he quizzed.

“Give me the statistics, tell me who has survived call-ups from Kwesi Appiah’s time till CK Akonnor, tell me who has survived the constituency in the team?” he stressed.

According to him, the Black Stars are still dreaming of their past glories but other teams and countries have improved and are performing well in the 2021 African championship.

“Gone were the days we could even predict the players who will play for Black Stars but it’s even difficult to know if this and this player can start for the team,” coach Sarpong told Adom FM.

