Award-winning sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate what led to the reappointment of Milovan Rajevac as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The Serbian gaffer was awarded a one-year deal after CK Akonnor was shown the exit in October by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

However, the 63-year-old has come under intense pressure after Ghana’s shocking start in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

According to Mr Agyemang, who is also known as Countryman Songo, he suspects foul play from some GFA Executive Council members who have a stake in Milovan’s return because the Serbian coach has been rejected by most teams and has been unemployed for two years.

He stressed that the coach has not improved on his tactics since his last stint with the Black Stars.

“The so-called football people have employed an archaic coach who has not learnt anything. Every team has sacked Milovan, he has been unemployed for two years. This tournament has exposed the coach, everyone now knows he has not learnt anything new,” the host of Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV said on Asempa FM.

“It’s all because of the corruption within the FA. We have to investigate the committee that appointed the coach. Government of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister let’s investigate the committee because they have been a disservice to the country. Look at the rubbish we are playing as if we don’t have good players,” he fumed.

The Black Stars have recorded their worst start ever at the Africa Cup of Nations after playing two matches without a win under the guidance of the Serbian tactician.

Ghana suffered a defeat to Morocco and managed a draw with Gabon.

The Black Stars’ chances of qualifying out of the group stages are currently hanging as they prepare for their last group game against Comoros on Tuesday.