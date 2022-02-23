General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, is not happy the Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo for engaging in fanciful activities on social media.

He explained that he initially got triggered by one of the videos, one in which the MP is ostensibly dancing and singing during her birthday.



Barely 24 hours after being accused of shirking her responsibilities to her constituents, the lawmaker has deactivated her TikTok account.

In two of her videos posted on September 29 and 30, 2021, respectively, she was singing along to some gospel songs one in her home and another in her car.

The account had about three videos of the Dome Kwabenya MP dancing and singing.

But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Mr Boadu said he got angry the moment he set his eyes on the videos following her absence from parliamentary duties, a development that has raised concerns amidst calls for her seat to be declared vacant.

But the general scribe of the NPP said he had to calm down as he is part of the decision-making process and the discussion on the matter.

“I am sad for Adwoa Safo. I saw some TikTok videos of her going viral and I was very angry. If I were an ordinary party member and not part of the discussion and decision-making of this particular issue, I would have given you some damning answers,” he told show host Osei Bonsu after he was asked about the matter.

