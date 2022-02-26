Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency, Northern Region, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has added his voice to the move of the Majority group to remove the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to him, the Minority group will not support such a move from the Majority.

He noted that there are other lawmakers from the Majority group who had been absenting themselves from Parliament without the group calling for the removal of their seat, and he cannot fathom why Madam Safo is an exception.

“So, I ask myself now why only Adwoa Safo? I can tell you as a matter of records that MPs from the NPP side and a number of them have stayed at a certain point over one whole year without permission,” he bemoaned.

He described the action of the Majority group as a desperate attempt to pass the controversial e-levy, which majority of Ghanaians, as well as opinion leaders are against.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Upfront, Mr. Fuseini opined that the conduct of Madam Safo absenting herself from the Chamber is as a result of bad governance.

“When you see a chief warrior fleeing from the battle field, it tells you that his recruits have been massacred. There is something nasty that has happened at their battle field. Is it ordinary for a Minister of State to desert her office?” he quizzed.

“This is because that is an issue of bad governance, it speaks to bad governance,” he stated.

He argued that, Madam Safo is accountable to the good people of Ghana as an MP and the Minister of Gender, hence the Minority group can interfere in such a case.

“When you are a Minister, you are not a Minister for NPP. You are a Minister of State for the Republic of Ghana which encompasses other political parties. So, it is not a matter if NPP says it is not your matter, it is our matter,” he said.

“They have subsisted on the resources of the state funded by the tax payer including you and I. So it is not their exclusive domain sole to operate. It is not. So, when they are inflicting their incompetence out of bad governance, they should not use that as an excuse to let the burden fall on the tax payer. It is not,” he added.

Mr Fuseini said that a leader who cannot assemble his members is an incompetent leader, which is seen in the leadership of the Majority group.

Madam Safo had recently been reported to had consistently absented herself from Parliament.

Her absence is said to be seriously affecting the Majority side and its ability to do government business in the House, particularly the E-levy.