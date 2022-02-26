The 2022 State of the Nation Address, expected to be presented by President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been postponed.

This year’s address was scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, but the Business Committee in Parliament said the President will not address the nation on the said date.

Speaking on the Floor of the House on Friday, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, noted that a new date would be communicated soon.

According to him, this will be done “after we have engaged the Presidency.”

Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the Nation’s Address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of the House.

During the address, President Akufo-Addo is expected to underscore the achievements chalked so far, challenges faced, and outline developmental initiatives for the coming financial year.