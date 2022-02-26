Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will not see their lecturers in the classrooms as announced.

The university teachers at KNUST on Friday voted against the suspension of an industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

In anticipation of a favourable outcome, the University authority announced the resumption of academic activities on Thursday.

But the lecture halls have remained empty to the disappointment of students.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Norris Bekoe, encouraged the students to have hope.

However, majority of the lecturers have voted against returning to the classroom, seven weeks into the academic year.

Local members of UTAG voted to reject NEC’s decision for resumption of work.

A total of 654 lecturers, representing 75.51 percent voted to reject NEC’s decision, with 211 or 24.39 voting to accept.

The referendum on the strike had 865 candidates casting their votes.