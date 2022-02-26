Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has launched the 6th edition of its annual ‘MTN Heroes of Change’.

This year’s event is also the 25th anniversary edition with focus on persons who made impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MTN Heroes of Change initiative was first launched in 2013 to reward and recognise hard working Ghanaians who have impacted their communities and Ghana with life-changing programmes.

The award scheme, which took a two-year pause due to emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to improve the number of activities MTN Ghana has lined up for its 25th anniversary celebration.

The special edition will look at impactful changes made by heroes who committed their lives and fought during the most dire times of COVID-19 in areas of education, economic empowerment and health.

Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor Franklyn Manu

Speaking at the launch, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor Franklyn Manu, said COVID-19 has caused a lot of destruction and instigated so much despair.

According to him, some individuals along the pandemic stood strong and battled fearlessly, and the foundation is keenly looking at highlighting the achievements, impacts and real quality made by them on society.

“This year’s edition is happening at a time when MTN Ghana is marking its 25 years of operations, and it is also happening while we still have COVID-19 around; people think it’s gone, but it hasn’t. So, in response to COVID-19, this edition will be rewarding persons who brightened lives in the Foundation’s three focus areas: health, education and economic empowerment,” he stated.

He called on everyone to identify the people who went the extra mile to help their communities during the pandemic’s peak period and nominate them for a reward.

The team’s panel of judges will receive and review all the thousands of applications and narrow them down to a final 10 – whose videos will be shared on TV stations for 13 weeks. All 10 finalists will receive a cash prize of GH¢20,000, a certificate and a citation, with visibility on TV and social media channels.

For his part, Senior Manager In-charge of Sustainability and Social Impact at the Foundation, Robert Kuzoe, said the sixth edition would identify some opportunities and build on the success of the previous editions.

Future outlook

MTN Ghana Foundation is still focused on its key projects aimed at alleviating poverty, increasing income levels and improving access to quality education and health. MTN has made some big commitments in each of the focus areas as part of the 25th Anniversary legacy projects.

The telecommunication giant also seeks to address social challenges as an inherent part of its business.