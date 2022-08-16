Nana Dubin Kwapong, the aide to Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said she remains the surest bet for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain the seat in 2024.

His comment follows a letter of acceptance by the MP after the termination of her appointment as Gender Minister.

To Nana Dubin, his boss stands tall as far as development and economic transformation in the constituency is concerned.

“Adwoa Safo has moved to ensure that there is development in her constituency because development in the constituency was nothing to write home about until she took the seat.

“Trust me, Adwoa Safo remains NPP’s surest bet to retain the Dome seat. I am speaking based on the research that has been done over the period,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

He was of the firm conviction that although a lot is happening in the constituency, regardless, some party members are ever ready to support her bid for re-election.

“For the general election, from now till 2024, Adwoa Safo would win but internal primaries may be difficult because of the internal wrangling. Because the dynamics she used last elections are almost similar to what is pertaining now and so when she comes and wants to contest, she will win primaries and general election. There are committed people willing and ready to support her to win,” he opined.

