Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku Ansah, has called for the immediate dismissal of Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The lawmaker believes Miss Safo, who doubles as Dome-Kwabenya MP, has been absent from duty for a long time and the time is due for her replacement.

The MP’s comment comes a few days after his colleague called the bluff of persons demanding her dismissal after being out of the country for almost a year.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News’ The Pulse, the Minister indicated that nobody can sack her from the ministerial position, except President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She stressed the prerogative to hire and fire in government is solely that of the President, adding the latter is aware of her condition and wouldn’t allow it if she had no just reasons.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Ansah stated Miss Safo is taking the party and government for granted.

“She is a minister of state, appointed to serve the people of Ghana and has been out of office for almost two years now. I feel the time is now for her to be relieved of her job. The President must crack the whip because the ministry is suffering.

“As for the parliamentary duties, the privileges committee is handling it and if she refuses to appear, it will be contempt,” he said.

The President in October 2021 extended Adwoa Safo’s leave which she sought for personal reasons and was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, she was unable to resume and sought more time.

In her absence, and until further notice, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been directed to act as caretaker Minister.