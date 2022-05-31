There are a number of social, political, religious and economic issues, as well as hidden graft, that have bedeviled this Ghana and are thwarting her forward march efforts.

On a daily basis, these stories are told in many forms but often not in their full forms, leaving the public to yearn for more.

On the economic front, for instance, citizens continue to suffer in the face of the growing challenges that affect their livelihoods, threatening their very existence.

It is on the back of this that the Akan brands of the Multimedia Group Limited, Adom FM, Adom TV and Asempa FM have launched all-new documentaries slot on their channels dubbed Asukodo to explore and tell these stories.

Asukodo, an Akan expression that translates loosely as diving deep into the issues, will be a combination of investigative documentaries and features to tell eye-opening and instructive stories of public concerns.

The first of many such documentaries dubbed Ghana’s Poultry Industry: The rot, the mess and the failed promises, put together by Akua Boakye Yiadom (ABY) with a focus on poultry production in Ghana, will be aired on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:30 am.

It will also be live on Adom TV on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 3:30 pm coupled with new series each week.

A repeat will also be aired on Mondays at 11 pm.

In this maiden Asukodo, Boakyewaa told the story of how after almost five years of the launch of the government’s Rearing for Food and Jobs’ under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, the objective of the scheme is yet to be realised.

To ascertain the progress of the policy, she visited some poultry farmers in parts of the country including Accra and the Bono regions.

In the Bono Region, the News Team visited D.K. Ampofo Farms located at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The CEO of the farms, D.K. Ampofo, who before 2019 had 150,000 birds, can now only boast of a paltry 50,000 due to production challenges that have been adequately captured in the documentary.

Ibrahim Musa, who was crowned the 2015 Best Farmer and also had 160,000 is now left with 60,000 and blamed the development on the same fate suffered by DK Ampofo farms.

Despite these challenges enumerated by the farmers, Agric Minister Afriyie Akoto maintains that ‘the Rearing for Food and Jobs’ scheme is one of the success stories chalked by his ministry.

Asukodo will also be live on all related Social Media platforms with comprehensive reports published on Adomonline.com.