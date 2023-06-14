Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has revealed her decision to seek re-election for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The announcement was made by her aide, Seth Osei Kissi. Kissi disclosed that Safo has already initiated discussions with constituents and relevant stakeholders in preparation for her candidacy.

During 2022, Safo was notably absent from parliamentary duties, which raised concerns and led to disappointment among constituency executives.

Some even called for her seat to be declared vacant, citing a violation of Article 97(1)c of the 1992 constitution.

However, according to Kissi, Safo has received a warm welcome from stakeholders thus far, with many pledging their support.

“The MP has engaged with the youth and women organizers within the constituencies, and she will soon meet with the constituency organizers, secretaries, and leaders to inform them of her intention to run again,” stated Kissi.

He further claimed that the support for Safo has been overwhelming, with delegates already declaring their commitment to vote for her.

In a related development, Mussa Dankwah, the Chief Executive Officer of Global InfoAnalytics, predicted in May that the 2024 general elections would be a challenging race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency if Safo decides not to contest.

Dankwah emphasized that Safo has played a significant role in securing votes for the NPP, suggesting that their chances of retaining the seat would be slim without her candidacy.

The NPP has tentatively scheduled its parliamentary primaries for February 2024, with nominations set to open from December 20, 2023, to January 4, 2024, unless there are any changes to the plan.

