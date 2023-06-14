Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed his views on President Akufo-Addo’s response to the national anthem incident during the 2023 Green Ghana Day event.

In a widely circulated video, the visibly upset President is seen instructing Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, to address a chief and his entourage who remained seated during the anthem.

Pratt believes that President Akufo-Addo could have handled the situation more tactfully, considering the weight and authority of his position.

He suggests that there are certain instances where leaders should choose to overlook minor issues.

“As the President, there are certain things you should ignore because your office carries significant weight and authority,” Pratt stated during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM. “Ordering the police to arrest someone undermines the rule of law. It becomes difficult for individuals to receive a fair trial or obtain bail. That’s why he should have handled the matter more gracefully. Instead of creating a scene, he could have calmly inquired about the chief’s reason for remaining seated.”

Meanwhile, the chief at the center of the controversy, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw of Mempeasem, has issued an apology to the President.

He explained that due to his illness and a prolonged wait for the event to begin, he felt weak and chose to remain seated.

In response to the incident, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has refuted reports suggesting that the President was angry with Mr. Quartey over the situation.

