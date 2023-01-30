Another pupil of the DS Elite Academy has been confirmed dead two months after they were involved in an accident.

A old Benz school car with registration number AW 6315-11 traveling with about 25 school children were involved in the accident on Friday, November 11, 2022 between Terchire to Adrobaa road in the Tano North Municipal of the Ahafo Region.

Three died on the spot and one died shortly later in the hospital, leaving four pupils with life-threatening injuries.

About a week later, two more pupils and the driver also passed on from their injuries.

All five children and the teacher were buried together in a solemn ceremony at a part in Adrobaa.

Two months on, another pupil has been confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

This brings the death toll to eight and only one surviving pupil who is still receiving treatment.

The development was announced by the Kyeame of Adrobaa, Nana Kwame Nkrumah, during Adom News’ Augustine Agyapong’s visit.

