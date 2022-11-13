A driver as well as two more pupils have been confirmed dead days after the school bus transporting the pupils were involved in an accident.

The accident, which happened on Friday, November 11, claimed the lives of four pupils of the DS Elite Academy and left scores seriously injured.

Adom News’ correspondent who followed the story reports that two other pupils died the subsequent days, and the driver has been confirmed dead today, raising the death toll to seven.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano North Municipal, Ernest Kwarteng and Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye and education authorities have visited the family of the children involved in the fatal accident.

The MCE pledged support for the individual families.

Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, commiserating with the mourners, urged the families to be steadfast in faith.

The accident happened on the Terchire-Adrobaa stretch in the Tano North district of the Bono Region after the driver slid off the slippery road upon getting to a sharp curve, causing the car to somersault.

The old Benz school car with registration number AW 6315-11 was transporting about 25 pupils of the DS Elite Academy.

Three died on the spot and one died shortly later in the hospital. Four pupils with life-threatening injuries are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.