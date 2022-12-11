Another victim has been confirmed dead in the Asutifi Ata-Ne-Ata ghastly accident which happened on Saturday, December 10.

The deceased was receiving treatment with eight other victims at the St Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem.

This brings the death toll to 11; 10 of the victims died instantly, with those in critical conditions being seven.

The accident was between three tricycles and a Kia Truck with registration number AS 2149-22.

According to eyewitness account, the rider of the Aboboyaa carrying the victims made a wrongful overtaking unaware of the truck approaching in opposite direction.

The Aboboyaa driver sharply veered off the road to avoid a collision, leading to the passengers falling off the road and being run over by the truck.

The truck thereafter rammed into the tricycles before somersaulting into the sideways.

The victims, all teenagers, who were trapped under the truck, were rescued after hours of efforts.

The bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Some parents have visited the hospital to identify their relatives as police begin investigations.

The driver has handed himself over to the police and assisting with investigations.