Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has cut the sod for the construction of five ultra-modern classrooms at Dodo-Tamale in the Oti Region.

As part of her contribution towards ensuring quality education in the country, the urban contemporary and multiple awards gospel musician, cut the sod in the Kadjebi Akan district of the Oti Region after Adom News reported on the deplorable conditions of the school.

A report, filed by Adom News’ regional correspondent, Obrempongba K. Owusu, revealed that pupils of Dodo-Tamale were exposed to the vagaries of the weather with determined children dressed to sit under mango trees and dilapidated bamboo fence structure to learn.

The situation was impeding quality education in the community.

When the story was aired on Adom TV and discussed on radio and other social media handles, the Diana Hamilton Antwi Foundation raised funds for the construction of the five-unit classroom block.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, she said her heart was broken when she saw a post on Afia Amankwa Tamakloe’s Instagram page and Adom News on how children of school-going age were seen writing on the floor and sitting on stones under trees for studies, hence the need for the Foundation to raise money to fix the challenges for the very vulnerable children in the area.

The multiple award-winning gospel musician was of the view that construction of the classrooms would help improve quality education and also give the opportunity for children in the rural communities to successfully compete with other schools in the country for other career opportunities.

The Diana Hamilton Foundation appealed to the community members not to steal the materials and iron rods that would be used for the project so that it can meet the scheduled date of completion.

Dr Bright Adom, Founder/Chief Executive of Adom Group Charity, said the project is expected to be completed within six months and therefore appealed to the community to contribute their innermost quota to ensure on-time completion of the project.

Nana Atomey Ben II and some other community members expressed their gratitude to Obrempongba K.Owusu and Adom News for the report.

They pledged to contribute their quota through self-help to ensure the completion of the project to enable their children to have a conducive environment for studies.

The District’s Circuit Supervisor, Noah Wajah, has also commended Adom News and Diana Hamilton for their contribution towards improving education in the district.

He appealed to other organisations to emulate the example of the group.