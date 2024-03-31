The Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash 2024 is in full swing at the Adom Park in Kwahu Obomeng, marking the pinnacle of Adom TV’s flagship Kwahu Mega Bash show.

The event has drawn a sizable crowd, eager to witness electrifying performances from renowned artists.

Kicking off the festivities were AT Dancers and the Kasahari Squad, featuring Pawez RTB, Danito, MG1, Kobby Jumbo, King Kelu, Top Gear, and Kwaku Agafa, captivating the audience with their energetic performances.

As the excitement mounts, anticipation builds for the main acts of the night, Amerado and Ras Kuuku, who are set to take the stage and thrill the audience with their exceptional talent and hit songs.

Hosting duties have transitioned from OPD to Jerry Justice, seamlessly guiding the audience through the evening’s entertainment.

Meanwhile, DJ Wobeti is keeping the energy high with his dynamic mixes, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Watch the show below:

