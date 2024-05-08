Host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Chief Jerry Forson has put smiles on the faces of cerebral palsy children at the Yaw Owusu Ansah (YOA) Disability Foundation at Dansoman in Accra.

The donation was to mark his birthday on Tuesday, May 7.

CJ as he is popularly called donated toiletries, diapers, foodstuff, among others, and an undisclosed amount of money to the beneficiaries.

The broadcaster said he was inspired to impact the lives of children with cerebral palsy.

He recounted his visit to the Nakwabi Children’s Home at Sawla and adopted a little girl who was rescued after being dumped in a public toilet after birth in 2022 to buttress his point.

Before his birthday, CJ said he prayed to God for direction and he was led to celebrate his birthday cerebral palsy children.

Dubbed my birthday smile with you donation, the gesture was made possible through the support of Adom FM listeners and well-meaning Ghanaians.

The General Manager at YOA, Nathaniel Dadzie expressed heartfelt appreciation to CJ on behalf of the beneficiaries.

The founder, Yaw Owusu Ansah prayed for God’s blessings on CJ for putting smiles on the faces of the children and their parents.

He called on government and other corporate institutions to support cerebral palsy children across the country.

