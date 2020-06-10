The Adom cluster brands of the Multimedia Group will on Fathers’ Day, June 21, 2020 celebrate all fathers working as frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

The Adom Cluster include the Multimedia Group subsidiary brands such as Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Adomonline.com.

The programme dubbed ME PAPA Y3 TOUGH to wit my dad is tough seeks to celebrate the men risking their lives on a daily basis to ensure the country is protected from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Ghanaians who wish to celebrate their fathers on this special day are encouraged to submit entries in order to win amazing prizes for their dads.

To make an entry, audience of the Akan brands of the Multimedia Group have to make a minute video recording, confirming their fathers are frontline worker, explaining why they must be celebrated.

Participants must also make available, their contact details and that of their fathers in their entry.

Participants have up to Saturday June 13, 2020 to make their entries.

Entries must be made to the WhatsApp number 0559691797.