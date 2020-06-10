National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reminded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that election is a democratic exercise not war.

Freddie Blay is worried about the posture of the opposition party which he claims is already beating war drums.

He was reacting to former President John Mahama’s caveat ahead of the December general election.

Speaking at the NDC flag-raising ceremony to mark its 28th anniversary, he stated emphatically that, they won’t accept “flawed election results.”

“As the leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all in our part to make sure that the country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly. But, let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed election,” Mr Mahama said.

Such a comment from an opposition leader, Mr Blay said amounts to desperation.

“Election is like football, there will be a winner or loser so no one should make it seem as if we are going to war,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Even in power with Mahama as President, Mr Blay said the NPP was able to beat the NDC in the 2016 elections “so they can do same.”

“The NDC is behaving like a spoilt child throwing tantrums all over the place. They should focus on debating government on issues,” he said.