The management team of Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has been dissolved.

The dissolution also means that former Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako no longer occupies that role.

The dissolution follows the expiration of the management’s three-year mandate.

A statement on the club’s official twitter handle thanked the outgone management for their service and wished them well in the future.

Find tweet below:

🚨Club update🚨



Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei has dissolved the Management of the club following the expiration of his initial three-year mandate.



Dr. Kyei has thanked them for their services and has also wished them well in their future endeavours. #AKSC #LetsFightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Gh5FyxtqRK — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 10, 2020

George Amoako’s time at Kotoko saw the club pick up the Normalization Committee Special Competition in 2019, before making it to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

READ ALSO

The club has made some telling changes in the past couple of weeks, installing a new board of directors, with Dr Kwame Kyei at the helm.

The happenings at Kotoko have been coming thick and fast, with Life Patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, banning the recruitment of players until further notice as the taem pushes towards building its own stadium.

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the former PRO of Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed that the new board has been dissolved management of the club.

In an interview with Vision 1 FM, Ansah said the management received the message directly from Dr Kwame Kyei and told members not to re-apply.

“Yes I am now a former PRO of Asante Kotoko. Dr Kyei met us today and told us about the new board [decision]. We were not told to re-apply, Dr Kyei only said he will call us when he needs us.”

The time for the announcement of a new management team is not yet known.