Adom FM honoured for impact in Hypertension awareness

Adom FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited, has been recognised for their support and contribution to hypertension education in Ghana.

The Ghana International Society of Hypertension in collaboration with the team of May Measurement Month and Life after 30 campaign presented a citation to the channel for their assistance in education and screening in Ghana.

From May 2021, Adom FM partnered with the stakeholders to educate some drivers, hawkers and commuters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

With hypertension being prevalent in recent times, the seven-month sensitisation programme saw health personnel from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital educate the beneficiaries on the dangers of the disease.

Through it all, Adom FM provided platform for effective dissemination of information as well as wide coverage of the programme.

For this, the stakeholders visited the Adom offices to present the honorary citation, to appreciate the gesture.