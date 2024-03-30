Kwawu Bonenhene Effah Apinamang III is calling on Ghanaians to prioritize the consumption of Ghanaian foods, products and services as a fundamental aspect of national identity.

Speaking at the grand durbar organized by Adom Brands to culminate the month-long celebration of Ghana Month, Odeifuor Apinamang emphasized the need to embrace Ghana’s cultural heritage and supporting local industries.

He stressed that, by making the consumption of Ghanaian goods and services an article of faith, the nation could not only save billions of dollars in foreign exchange annually, but also reaffirm its identity as a proud nation of destiny.

Kwawu ‘Bonenhene Effah Apinamang III

The event, hosted by Multimedia Group’s Akan Brands, brought together a diverse audience to celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and showcase the country’s unique identity.

Attendees of the event at Adom Park were treated to a vibrant display of traditional drumming, dancing, and cultural performances, underscoring the richness and diversity of Ghanaian culture.

Odeifuor Apinamang’s plea resonated with the audience, as he urged Ghana’s leaders to lead by example in promoting local industries and championing the consumption of Ghanaian products.

He called on all citizens to take pride in their heritage and actively support Ghana’s economic growth by patronizing locally-made goods and services.

Meanwhile, at the climax of the Adom Brands celebrations of Ghana Month, various ethnic groups at Obomeng and other Kwawu towns showcased some of their richest menus that are, unfortunately, being relegated into the background, as Ghanaians grow bigger and bigger tastes for foreign foods.

