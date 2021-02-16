

Budding musician, Adelaide the Seer, has recounted how her life was a living hell in the first months of being struck with an illness that cost her sight.

A promising Science student who is now reduced to an SHS leaver after suffering Cerebrospinal Meningitis coupled with Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis.

Narrating her condition after waking from months-long coma, Adelaide said she suffered memory loss, a situation that made her hostile to visitors including her family.

“…like I said, I couldn’t remember anything so I was told when I woke up, that my brother who was eleven years then, came to visit me at the hospital. I told him I don’t remember him and he was very sad. He went home and cried. Later he wrote inside my room asking God to please heal his sister”.

She revealed that when she was rendered immobile by the ailment, she had to lie down to eat but thankfully, things have returned to normal.

That notwithstanding, Adelaide said standing by her window in the late night to observe the serenity of nature as she observed the shining stars is one of the few things she misses most.

“I like beautiful things like colours; I like to watch the skies and will look at a particular star till it vanishes. Someone told me you can make a wish on the star and it will come through so I liked doing that,” she said on Adom Live Worship, Tuesday February 16.

Though she has lost the opportunity to see what she loves most, the What a God composer said she was now more focused spiritually.

To her, life is still beautiful and as such, she looks forward to a brighter future, as she aims to be the best blessing in the lives of others.







