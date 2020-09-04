The Adansi Traditional Council is incensed about what it describes as illegal mining activities known in local parlance as ‘galamsey’ by some District Chief Executives (DCEs) in the area.

The Paramount Chief of Adansi, Pagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, claimed the government appointees have given mining concessions to people without permission.

“DCEs don’t own lands in Adansi but they are engaging in galamsey and polluting our lands; this is unacceptable,” he fumed in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Friday.

Traditional leaders have often been criticised for alleged involvement directly or indirectly in ‘galamsey’ operations.

The Adansi Traditional Area, which includes Obuasi, Fomena and Dompoase, has witnessed wanton destruction of land and water bodies from indiscriminate activities of miners.

Large cocoa farms, according to Pagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, have been destroyed by the illegal activities of the DCEs.

This is the reason why the traditional authority has invited them for a stakeholders’ meeting to address the situation.

Failure to attend, the Adansi chief stressed, could affect the electoral fortunes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Cocoa farmers in my area are crying because they are losing their livelihoods and they have vowed to vote against the government,” he stressed.

Pagyakotwere Afriyie II also charged the government to call his appointees to order and avert any clashes.

For her part, the Obuasi East DCE, Faustina Amissah, appealed to the chief to be calm.

She stressed that they are engaging in legal mining after getting 11 licenses from the Minerals Commission.

“We are not doing galamsey in my area so I’m surprised Nana is making such allegations. Everything we are doing is legal,” the Obuasi East DCE said.

She assured that she and her colleagues will honour the invitation of the Adansi Traditional Authority to put matters to rest.