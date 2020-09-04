The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a tape it claims is the voice of the Deputy Bono East Regional Minister inciting party vigilantes to perpetrate violent acts during the voters’ registration exercise.

The Party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia at a press briefing on Thursday said the leaked audio captures Mr Gyarko Oti ordering a section of the Invisible and Delta Forces to do everything they must to disenfranchise people, particularly in NDC strongholds.

This, he argued, exhibits that the ruling New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Akufo-Addo is determined to rig the 2020 general elections in its favour.

Summarizing what the leaked audio contained, Mr Asiedu Nketia said, “A further confirmation of this grand agenda is contained in an NPP leaked audio capturing the voice of the Deputy Regional Minister of Bono East region addressing a section of the NPP Invisible and Delta Forces at a meeting held deep in the night at a secret location immediately before their deployment to cause mayhem in most parts of the country during the registration exercise.

“In this leaked audio the Deputy Regional Minister was caught giving explicit instruction the NPP vigilante to among other things maim and if possible commit murder where necessary.”

The NDC General Secretary further added that Mr Gyarko Oti promised the vigilantes State protection and reward.

“Again on the leaked tape the minister claimed, the media and all state institutions including the Electoral Commission, the Judiciary and security agencies are fully behind the NPP in prosecuting this diabolic agenda.

“And that it has been agreed that immediately this crime is committed by them, the NPP will rush to the press feigning to be the victims and accuse the NDC of such crimes,” he added.