The Ada West District Assembly/Sege constituency has denied ownership of an ambulance captured in a viral video carting cement.

The video, which has received backlash, saw the ambulance with registration number GV 537-20 being loaded with bags of cement by some young men.

The development sparked a huge debate on social media, with many criticising the government for failing to ensure that the ambulance was being used for the purpose it was intended for.

The incident occurred on March 26, 2021, but the Ambulance Service’s attention was drawn to the development only when the video went viral on social media.

READ ALSO:

The Ambulance Service consequently dispatched some officers to look into the matter.

But in a statement, the Ada West District Assembly said in as much they condemn the actions of the said driver, the purported ambulance in the said video does not belong to the District/constituency.

The said vehicle bore a license plate number GV 537-20 whereas that of the Ada West District/Sege constituency is GV677-19.

The Ada West District/Sege constituency’s vehicle left its duty post in Sege on the 28th April, 2021 for its regular maintenance and servicing and it returned to Sege on the 31st May 2021,” part of the statement said.

Read full post:

As a consequence to the ambulance loading cement video incident which occurred on 26th March, 2021 purportedly inscribed with Sege constituency’s name is regrettable and we condemn the actions of the said driver in no uncertain terms.

However, the Ada West District Assembly/Sege constituency wishes to state unequivocally that the purported ambulance in the said video does not belong to the District/constituency.

The said vehicle bore a license plate number GV 537-20 whereas that of the Ada West District/Sege constituency is GV677-19.

The Ada West District/Sege constituency’s vehicle left its duty post in Sege on the 28th April, 2021 for its regular maintenance and servicing and it returned to Sege on the 31st May 2021.

According to the press release by the National Ambulance Service dated June 1, 202.1, the said ambulance (GV 537-20) was yet to be received into the pool.

It must be noted that at the time of the unfortunate incident, the Sege constituency ambulance was operational and was at its duty post at the Assembly premises.

The Ada West District Assembly, however wants to put on record tli0t the said vehicle is entirely different from the one issued to us on Thursday, judging from the registration numbers and will never sabotage any government initiatives targeted at improving the lives of its citizens.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.