Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has recounted how she lost a movie role due to her role as a breastfeeding mother.



According to the actress, the role was taken from her when she went home to breastfeed her baby.



Beverly was on location when, according to her, she numerous calls from her mother to come home to attend to her baby.

This was after the production had delayed in shooting the movie’s last scene.

She recalled her mother complaining about the baby not wanting to sleep even after they had given her all the milk.



Beverly said she had no option than to go home and breastfeed the baby.



A week after, the actress said she received a call from a colleague who told her that her role had been taken because she told the producer that she was going to breastfeed her baby.



The production, she said, was a television series they were working on.



