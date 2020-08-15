Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, popularly known as Omosexy, has contracted coronavirus.

The actress took to her social media account to make the announcement. According to the veteran actress, she has been ill for a while and has isolated herself due to the illness, although, she did not give further information but assures her fans on getting better.

In her own words, she wrote:

”Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where i have been. Well. i contracted Covid. I have been ill, in isolation and now getting better. More on these details soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do.”

Source: Kemifilani