Veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has been officially ordained as a reverend minister.
His ordination took place last Sunday, 25th April 2021.
The ordination ceremony was held at the Word Impact Centre in Accra as he becomes a full-time Minister of God.
The grand ceremony was witnessed by his family and colleagues from the movie industry present.
In 2018, Waakye revealed in a radio interview that he was a Bible student on his way to making God’s ministry his full-time job.
He said the new role for God was going to be a new chapter in his life as he closes the door to his acting career permanently.