Ghanaian comic actor, Bismark Ofori, also known as Kyekyeku was overwhelmed with emotion when actress Vivian Jill generously donated a sum of GH¢10,000 towards the premiere of his latest movie, “1957”.

Tears streamed down Kyekyeku’s face as he was taken aback by the unexpected gesture of support from Jill.

Her contribution meant a great deal to him, as evidenced by his heartfelt display of gratitude.

Following the presentation, Vivian Jill took the opportunity to encourage the public to rally behind Kyekyeku and his cinematic endeavor.

She stressed the importance of communal support in aiding him to recoup his investment and achieve success.

“I implore everyone to rally behind our brother, Kyekyeku, as he has invested significantly in this project. Love and support are essential ingredients for progress in life. Therefore, let us all join hands to support him. I will personally be present at the premiere on March 6th to show my support,” Jill expressed passionately in a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger, Sikaofficial, on his X page.

Grateful for Jill’s benevolence, Kyekyeku expressed his heartfelt appreciation, saying, “I am truly thankful and may God bless you abundantly for this kind gesture.”

Watch video below

Ghanaian comic actor Kyekyeku breaks down and weeps, as actress Vivian Jill surprises him with GH¢10,000 in support of the premiere of his movie “1957”.

pic.twitter.com/3dJ120RW8u — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 17, 2024

ALSO READ:

All you need to know as Multimedia Group launches ‘Election Headquarters’ [Video]

3 robbers jailed 60 years

Group sends important message to gov’t over Borteyman Sports Complex