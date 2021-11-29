Former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has said that the rejection of the 2022 budget presented by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was predetermined due to the actions of the Minority and Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Mr Titus-Glover made this comment following the rejection of the 2022 budget on Friday, 26th of November, 2021 by Parliament after the Minority won a voice vote against the Majority who staged a walkout.

In an interview today on Dwaso Nsem, Adom FM, Mr Titus-Glover said that the actions of the Speaker and Minority are injuring the country.

“I am saying the actions of the Speaker and the Minority were predetermined. Because they know what they are doing. Whatever they are doing I am telling you they are injuring this country,’’ he stressed.

According to him, whether the 2022 budget presented before Parliament has challenges or not, the Speaker of Parliament should have found a way to solve them amicably.

“In this 4th Republic even if there are challenges in the budget, the Speaker must make sure that both the Majority and the Minority will engage to work to bring solution than deny this country the revenue needed for development in the country,’’ he stressed.