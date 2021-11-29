JS Saoura coach, Beliad Larbi, says his side could have been humiliated by Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup first leg on Sunday.

The Algerian side suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Ghana Premier League champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Playmaker, Ibrahim Salifu scored early in the first half to unsettle the Eagles before Agyenim Boateng came off the bench to net the winner.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Beliad Larbi applauded the performance of Hearts of Oak while noting that the opponent could have scored more.

“A very good display from Hearts of Oak, they could have scored us more goals but it looks like their 2-0 defeat against Ashanti Gold affected them today. However, we will prepare for the second leg,” Coach Beliad Larbi shared.

“We have five six days to prepare and improve. We want to play in the group stage and we hope to qualify for the next level,” he said.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Algiers to honour the second leg tie in December.