Following the demise of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings, the Action Chapel International (ACI) has announced plans to hold a memorial and corporate prayer session in his honour.

Founder of ACI, Nicholas Duncan-Williams in a statement on Friday said the one-hour prayer session has been scheduled for Monday, November 16 at 12:00 noon.

All have been invited to join the session at the Prayer Cathedral at Spintex or follow them on Facebook Live on ArchbishopNick.

Mr Rawlings, 73, passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday after a short illness.

The ex-president’s death has sent shock waves not just in Ghana but across the world.

Earlier today, General Overseer of the Charismatic Church revealed that former President Rawlings warmed his heart when he relinquished power in 2001 to John Agyekum Kuffuor.

According to Archbishop Duncan-Williams after the 2000 elections, everyone in the country was uncertain as to whether Mr Rawlings would hold on to power or step down for another government to take over.

“I was in the United States when a few people called [to ask]. And so I called him just to discuss with him and to find out what was going on in his mind and he said something that really touched my heart,” he told host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.

“He said he had done his best and had to now move on to make way for others to come in and continue the task of nation-building”.

According to the Archbishop, this “spoke volumes” to him about the “selfless character of the man [Rawlings]”. He asked Ghanaians to “focus on the good that he did and the contributions he made, to extend forgiveness and grace where he missed it”.

Read full statement below