In a groundbreaking move to safeguard lives and property from the perennial flooding, the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Accra Flood Early Warning System (FEWS).

This initiative, part of the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development (GARID) project, represents a significant stride in the battle against the devastating impact of floods in the Greater Accra Region.

At a short but impactful ceremony, Minister Asenso-Boakye handed over a range of high-tech equipment to four key institutions crucial for the system’s implementation: the Ghana Hydrological Authority, the Water Resources Commission, the Ghana Meteorological Agency, and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

These institutions will collectively serve as the custodians of the Accra FEWS.

The equipment, hailed as the building blocks of the Flood Early Warning System, includes cutting-edge technology such as tipping bucket rain gauges and automatic weather stations.

These instruments will collect and transmit crucial meteorological data, including rainfall amount and intensity, temperature, and humidity. The Ghana Meteorological Agency is set to benefit significantly from these tools.

Additionally, the Ghana Hydrological Authority will utilize ultrasonic water level sensors, velocity radar sensors equipped with cameras, and acoustic Doppler current profilers.

These devices will gather and transmit real-time data on water levels and runoff volumes in streams and primary drains, providing essential information for flood prediction and mitigation.

The Water Resources Commission (WRC) and NADMO have also received IT equipment to facilitate the coordination and dissemination of Accra FEWS information.

The collaborative effort aims to create a comprehensive flood early warning system that engages multiple stakeholders and ensures a timely response to potential flood events.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Asenso-Boakye emphasized the significance of the Accra FEWS.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of safeguarding the lives and properties of our fellow citizens against the physical, psychological, and economic devastation caused by flooding” he stated.

The implementation of this system involves the transmission of collected data to a centralized platform, where programming and modeling will simulate immediate and future flood scenarios.

This process, known as “nowcasts and forecasts,” enables the issuance of advanced alerts to specific communities, giving vulnerable populations the time needed to secure their valuables and evacuate to safer areas.

While acknowledging the substantial cost of procuring the equipment, Minister Asenso-Boakye stressed the importance of protecting these assets from vandalism and theft.

Collaborating with institutions, local assemblies, and community members, the project aims to implement robust protective measures for the longevity and effectiveness of the Accra FEWS.