The National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to the Accra Sports Stadium over a debt to the tune of GH¢508,000.00.

Nene Shadrack Mase, who is the team lead of the Task Force, confirmed to JoySports that the debt was accrued over a 10-month period.

Per Shadrack Mase, the management of Accra Sports Stadium defaulted in making 50% payment of the total debt, leading to their disconnection.

Mr Mase also revealed that the stadium will be without power supply till management makes a 75% payment of the total debt.

“What they have to do to be restored is pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt and the rest of the debt will be scheduled for them. If there is a defaultment in payment, they will be cut off again,” Mr Mase said to JoySports.

He further informed that ECG have not received any assurance that the stadium’s debt is going to be met.

“No assurances had been given to us as we left the place. But if effort is being done on their part, the officer in charge of the schedule will inform us and we will restore power for them.”

The Accra Sports Stadium serves as the home ground for Premier League sides, Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak. The Phobians, currently 6th on the table, will engage AshGold on Sunday.