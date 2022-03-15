Kwame Opare Addo, the Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, has confirmed the club’s intention to sign former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom.

The former FC Basel right back on Tuesday morning trained with the Ghana Premier League champions ahead of their matchday 21 games against Ashanti Gold SC at the Len Clay Stadium.

However, Opare Addo, in an interview said, Inkoom is training with the club to be assessed by the technical team.

According to him, the technical team has been asked to monitor the performance and progress of the player to see if he is good enough to be signed by the club.

“Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training grounds. He’s training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him,” he told Kumasi based Pure FM.

”Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed,” he added.

Inkoom was part of the Ghana U20 team that won the 2009 FIFA Youth Championship and was part of the team when Ghana reached the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He last played for Georgian side, Torpedo Kutaisi. Inkoom played for 11 clubs abroad including Swiss giants Basel and Ukraine’s FC Dnipro.