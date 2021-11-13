Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has appealed to the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to accept the wife of the late party’s founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings back into its wings.

Daughter of the former President Rawlings made this appeal at a press briefing held at the party’s headquarters in commemoration of the passing of its founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, November 12.

According to her, the party reconciling with the estranged member would heighten the chances of the NDC in its bid to annex power in the 2024 general election.

“On this particular occasion, let me say the thing that nobody wants to say. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back. In every family, there is conflict.

“But in every family, there are elders who will be part of the mediation of the conflict. We are calling on our elders. We don’t know what tomorrow holds. But if we want true victory, a convincing win, so that we can rescue the people of Ghana from where we are today, let us do what we have to do,” the MP said.

In 2012, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings broke away from the NDC to form the National Democratic Party (NDP). This was after she felt aggrieved about the NDC’s failure to live up to its ideals of probity and accountability; citing a number of allegations against the then hierarchy and rank and file of the party.

Meanwhile, the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised against any such move by the NDC.

Speaking in an interview with Myjoyonline.com, the pollster stated that such an attempt will annoy some members of the party.

He added that the return of Nana Konadu would rather dampen the fortunes of the party.

“I don’t think that the call will be received well because she left on her own volition, and if even the late President Rawlings could not prevent her from leaving, I think that if the party decides to rather go and beg her to come, it will create anger and annoyance within the party,” Ben Ephson explained.

The pollster further intimated that Konadu’s departure from the NDC has not been inimical to the party’s electoral fortunes. Therefore, efforts to smoke the peace pipe with her have no electoral significance.