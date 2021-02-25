Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Wednesday faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee for his vetting.

Before his appointment as Minister-designate, Mr Abu Jinapor was the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

Mr Jinapor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but proceeded to the University of Ghana in 2008 where he earned a Bachelor of Law in 2010.

He subsequently completed his professional law studies at the Ghana School of Law in Accra.

He also holds a Master of Laws in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Faculty of Law, University Of Ghana and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2012 as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Based on this rich law experience, a member of the Appointments Committee asked Mr. Jinapor to narrate his motivation for being a lawyer instead of pursuing Physics.

Delivering a response, Mr Jinapor revealed that President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspired him.

He said he developed a strong liking for law through his association with the President.

”I suspect strongly that my association with the President at the time, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then the Minister for Foreign Affairs and whom I had met as a very young man and Mr. Chairman, you can imagine that when you associate with President Akufo-Addo; law becomes very attractive”, he eulogized.