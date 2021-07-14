Residents of Abofour in the Offino South District of Ashanti Region have experienced rampant theft and robbery attacks in recent times.

The state of insecurity is partly attributed to ineffective policing due to the poor structure of the police station.

Assembly Member for Abofour Wawasi electoral area, Andrews Kobire, says the local assembly has not done enough to alleviate the challenge.

The Aboufour police station serves over 50 communities.

The dilapidated police station was constructed in the 1960s but has not seen any major renovation.

Accommodation is a major challenge for officers posted to the district.

Assemblymember for Abofour Wawasi, Andrews Kobire, said he has made efforts to beautify the structure.

Some residents say the absence of streetlights in the town has worsened the crime situation.

Mary Afriyie, Assembly Member for Kyebi electoral area, says the situation has negatively affected life in her area.

District Chief Executive, Solomon Kesse, says he is working with the chiefs and the Member of Parliament for the constituency to construct a new police station and provide streetlights.