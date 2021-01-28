The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has descended on the priest who threatened to call soldiers on traditional drummers during the burial ceremony of late former President Jerry Rawlings.

According to him, the priest’s outburst was something which can best be described as “terribly unfortunate.”

He noted that there is nothing wrong or demonic about traditional drumming at places of Christian worship.

“The priest’s outburst is terribly unfortunate. There is absolutely nothing demonic about traditional drumming in church,” he wrote in a post of his Facebook wall.