President of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam, says some Division One League clubs are unsupportive of the new football pyramid which will be implemented next season.

“This weekend, some club presidents on our platform in the Division One League were not happy about the new football pyramid,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Some were angry and others were ignorant of the information on the proposal raised by the congress until this weekend,” he added.

He later raised concern about the new national league due to lack of sponsorship in the Premier League.

The vociferous football administrator criticised the new football pyramid proposed by the FA for next season in the Ghana Premier League.

“The new national league is not my problem because it can help the clubs gain strong support but which money will be used to play the regional and national league?

“This is the second season that the Premier League has not attracted any sponsorship for clubs to help fund the league. But when I asked about how the FA will fund us (Division One League) I was told the FA will get sponsorships for the National League when the new football paradigm starts,” he said.

He later clarified that this issue of sponsorship can lead to a lot of problems for the clubs if officials do not attend before they start the National Division One League.

“The committee must meet us to explain how to fund the National Division League before it is implemented,” he said.