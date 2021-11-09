Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingston Etse Setekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has won the hearts of many after he prevented a fan from filming the ass of a lady who was twerking in front of an audience.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the fan, identified as Sheena Adams, is seen recording the video vixen’s private part while she was shaking her butt.

Stonebwoy grabs and throws away fan’s phone for filming dancer’s private part

Stonebwoy, who saw what the youngster was doing, snatched the cell phone with flashlights on and tossed it into the appearing swarm as the person looks on shocked.

He proceeded with his performance, singing his element ‘Activate,’ which features Nigerian music star, Davido.

