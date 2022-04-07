Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon has officially confirmed the signing of Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the club and has a release clause of 60 million euros.

Issahaku was presented at the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy in Alcochete on Wednesday, April 6.

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s fantastic. They received me very well,” he told Sporting’s newspaper and Sporting TV in his first official interview.

“I really like to end it [shot], especially from afar. It will make me grow more. Everyone has helped me by telling me what I have to do,” he added while explaining what playing in Portugal would mean for him.

The teenager grabbed the headlines in the U-20 AFCON, after being named the player of the tournament and started 2021/22 season with Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC.

The forward has been at the club since February and has been training with Sporting’s B team but will later join the senior team for the summer pre-season ahead of 2022/23 campaign.