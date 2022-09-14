Sporting Lisbon staged a dramatic late show to stun Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League.

Late goals from Paulinho and Arthur Gomes saw the Portuguese side maintain their perfect start in Group D as Spurs unravelled.

The visitors started the game brightly but Sporting quickly grew into the game and began to control possession.

After a fairly uneventful first half, the game kicked into life with minutes to go before the break. Richarlison thought he had given Spurs the lead when he rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net, but he had strayed offside, before ex-Spurs man Marcus Edwards almost scored a sensational solo effort down the other end.

Tottenham started the second half much stronger as Antonio Adan was called into action on a couple of occasions early on, but it was the hosts who emerged victorious thanks to some last-gasp heroics.