Musician-turned-political activist, Kwame A Plus and wife, Violet Bannerman, popularly known as Akosua Vee, have welcomed a baby.

Akosua took to her Instagram page to announce the news of the newborn baby as she dropped stunning baby bump photos.

Some of the photos spotted her in a flowery background with colourful dimmed out lights with a breathtaking pose.

Another spotted her in a prayer mood in front of a balloon backdrop.

She posted the photos with the caption, unto us a son is born🦋🙏🏻

ALSO READ:

Her post has since attracted congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers.